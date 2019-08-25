Southeastern Asset Management Lifted Its Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Stake by $8.84 Million as Share Value Declined; Philip Morris International I (PM) Holder Markston International Has Raised Its Stake by $326,920 as Valuation Declined

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 803,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 10.32M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.63M, up from 9.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 2.83 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International I (PM) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 83,221 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, up from 79,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113

