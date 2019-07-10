Southeastern Asset Management Lifted Centurylink (CTL) Holding By $31.99 Million; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Cut Its Qad (QADA) Stake

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased Qad Inc (QADA) stake by 37.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 30,000 shares as Qad Inc (QADA)’s stock rose 12.85%. The Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture holds 50,000 shares with $2.15 million value, down from 80,000 last quarter. Qad Inc now has $788.89M valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 32,502 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 4.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc acquired 2.91 million shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock declined 25.51%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 67.26M shares with $806.49M value, up from 64.36 million last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $13.00B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 4.94 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink Deleveraging And Asset Protection Plan – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: CenturyLink vs. Frontier Communications – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Longleaf Partners Fund’s 2nd-Quarter Commentary – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. $254.40 million worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd on Wednesday, January 16. The insider Dev Indraneel bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. 50,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $491,480. 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,524 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assocs, California-based fund reported 53,801 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin State Bank The has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 0.24% or 28,624 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 6.23 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bb&T Llc has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cipher Limited Partnership invested 0.3% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 14.68M shares. Cypress Management (Wy) owns 2,818 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Rudman Errol M stated it has 2.79% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Limited owns 230,503 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Alethea Cap Management holds 0.1% or 11,379 shares. 16,004 were reported by Alpha Cubed Invests Lc.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased Allergan Plc stake by 119,837 shares to 2.03 million valued at $296.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stake by 1.54M shares and now owns 12.35 million shares. United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink had 20 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. On Thursday, January 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Sell”. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 14. The stock has “Hold” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Tuesday, February 19. SunTrust maintained CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 5. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of CTL in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of CTL in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Hold” rating. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QAD Inc. (QADA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About QAD Inc. (QADA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QAD: A Hidden Cloud Transition Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Systemax Inc. (SYX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QAD (QADA) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.