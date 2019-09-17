Southeastern Asset Management Increases Stake in Baidu Adr (BIDU); Norris Perne & French Llp Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $848,540; Stock Value Rose

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 6,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 297,461 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.85 million, down from 303,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 10.80 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 280,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.08M, up from 810,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $108.76. About 2.16M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 19, 2019 : BIDU, IQ, FN, VNET – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baidu, Like Alibaba Stock, Is Falling Into Value Territory – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baidu: ‘China’s Google’ Is Not Done Yet – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celebrate the Year of the Pig: Get Greedy for Baidu (BIDU) – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Underfollowed Chinese Tech Company Is Now More Valuable Than Baidu, JD.com – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 3.71M shares to 8.64M shares, valued at $238.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 594,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $791.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp Com (NYSE:BLL) by 25,940 shares to 314,168 shares, valued at $21.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novanta Inc Com by 33,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc Shs.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grimes & invested in 158,153 shares. Benin stated it has 3.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eastern State Bank reported 422,204 shares. The Tennessee-based Td Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 4.63 million shares or 1.54% of the stock. Wedgewood Pa has 19,532 shares. Affinity Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 92,209 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 3.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 805,292 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 478,586 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 3.33% or 191,944 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability owns 900,904 shares. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Limited Com accumulated 403,033 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs has 7.56 million shares. Carmignac Gestion has 615,030 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom holds 38,641 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Microsoft And ASHR – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.