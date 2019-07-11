Southeastern Asset Management Increases Holding in Baidu Adr (BIDU); Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Condor Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $304,354 as Market Value Declined

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 250,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 810,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.64M, up from 559,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $114.4. About 2.17M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 6.76M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 15,244 shares. Old Republic International has 1.23% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.05M shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 2,299 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 24,696 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kiltearn Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested 5.73% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tributary Capital Mgmt Lc reported 6,175 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Santa Barbara Asset owns 3.30M shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 55,221 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 0.06% or 14,667 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc holds 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 75 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt holds 0.22% or 15,345 shares in its portfolio. Idaho-based Selway Asset has invested 1.38% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Company holds 24,985 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Schlumberger Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Is Offering An All-Time High Dividend Yield Of 5.2% – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger – Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 46,713 shares to 306,103 shares, valued at $359.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 121,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48M shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc..

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, BIIB – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Right Now the Future Looks Pretty Bleak for IQ Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks Value Trader Highlights: China Distance Education, Baidu, YY, Ctrip.com and Alibaba – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Baidu Accelerates Commercial Deployment of Internet of Vehicles Solutions with New Partnerships Unveiled at CES Asia – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu Transforms Mobile Ecosystem with New Integrated AI Solutions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.