Southeastern Asset Management Increased By $31.99 Million Its Centurylink (CTL) Position; Vontobel Asset Management Boosted By $4.40 Million Its Air Lease (AL) Position

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 4.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc acquired 2.91 million shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock declined 25.51%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 67.26 million shares with $806.49M value, up from 64.36M last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $12.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 12.29 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 11.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc acquired 129,556 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 0.47%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 1.29M shares with $44.44M value, up from 1.16 million last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 380,814 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Dumping Air Lease Corp (AL) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First day at the Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paris Airshow Day 3: More Freighters For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Airbus Has a Solid Start at the 2019 Paris Air Show – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Air Lease had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) rating on Monday, February 25. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $39 target.

Among 12 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink had 20 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by CFRA given on Friday, February 15. RBC Capital Markets downgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) rating on Tuesday, February 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $15 target. JP Morgan downgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, February 14 to “Neutral” rating. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Moffett Nathanson upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $12 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 14. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 14. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Sell” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, March 12. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was downgraded by UBS.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd sold $254.40 million worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, January 16. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. Shares for $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink Deleveraging And Asset Protection Plan – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: CenturyLink vs. Frontier Communications – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

