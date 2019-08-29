Southeastern Asset Management Has Upped Holding in Centurylink (CTL) by $31.99 Million; Itron (ITRI) Shareholder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 71.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 429,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, down from 596,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $69.14. About 75,978 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 2.91M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 67.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.49 million, up from 64.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 4.15 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Itron, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ITRI) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Beyond Meat, Bio-Rad, Dell, HP, Jumia, Nabriva, PG&E, Salesforce, Sarepta and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: TDG,ITRI,EVBG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $33.89 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp has invested 0.03% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Geode Management Ltd Liability Co reported 425,361 shares. Sei Investments Com invested 0.02% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.25% or 516,745 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 11,327 shares. 225,477 were reported by Daiwa Sb Invests. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Co holds 0.07% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 1.16 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 17,127 shares. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Management Lp has 0.06% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 18,614 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Blackrock Incorporated reported 4.93M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 205,609 shares. 69 were reported by Ftb Advsrs Inc. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 95,354 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink wraps partial redemption of $400M in notes – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenturyLink Provides Secure Cloud Connectivity to US Census Bureau for 2020 Census – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Telecoms, state AGs form pact to stop robocalls – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On GlaxoSmithKline, Wynn Resorts And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.53M shares to 9.03M shares, valued at $92.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.31M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. $587,500 worth of stock was bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. $991,261 worth of stock was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6. On Friday, May 10 the insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2.76M shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 14,061 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Limited Com stated it has 42,581 shares. Of Vermont has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc has invested 1.47% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sterling Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.36% or 3.06 million shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Co stated it has 11,094 shares. Orca Inv Management Ltd accumulated 155,315 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Southeastern Asset Mngmt Tn holds 11.63% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 67.26M shares. Moreover, Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Ne has 2.27% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Shell Asset reported 57,620 shares stake. Rudman Errol M accumulated 344,841 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 5.37M shares. 12,738 are held by Suntrust Banks.