Southeastern Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in General Electric (GE) by $46.76 Million; Golden Gate Private Equity Upped Nice LTD (NICE) Holding by $561,200; Shares Rose

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 5.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 55.77 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557.18M, down from 60.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 167.14 million shares traded or 227.36% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RISING METAL INPUT COSTS REDUCES THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF GE’S RAIL BUSINESS TO A POTENTIAL BUYER; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Any GE rebound is nothing more than a ‘dead cat bounce,’ market watcher says (via @TradingNation); 13/04/2018 – Aaj TV: More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY-AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH ALSTOM AND GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR MANUFACTURING, MAINTENANCE OF ELECTRIC, DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES; 23/05/2018 – GE is planning for the market for heavy duty gas power turbines to remain weak through 2020, according to a presentation set to be made by CEO John Flannery on Wednesday; 04/04/2018 – GE Completes AGP Upgrades for Gas Turbines in Turkey and Iraq; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes quarterly revenue inches higher

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd. (NICE) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 55,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, up from 50,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $152.72. About 331,382 shares traded or 52.58% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 15/05/2018 – NICE Introduces NEVA, The World’s First Robotic Virtual Attendant for Employees, Delivering Intelligent, Real-Time Support Across the Enterprise; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards; 01/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Workforce Optimization Pro Brings Modern Employee Experience to On-Premises Contact Centers; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37; 08/03/2018 – CallVU Joins NICE inContact DEVone Program to Drive Contact Center Efficiency with Intelligent Self-Service Options; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved; 10/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $93

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can W.R. Berkley (WRB) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NICE COMPASS Real-Time Recording Reconciliation Now Supports IPC Unigy Environments – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebanx Joins NICE Actimizeâ€™s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industryâ€™s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mylan Stock Is Jumping Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 120,780 shares. Duncker Streett & accumulated 63,085 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Co has 168,438 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Slate Path LP owns 8.38% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 10.35M shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 16,926 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank invested in 122,066 shares. Horan Advisors Lc owns 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,883 shares. Diversified Tru Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 31,218 shares. Pitcairn Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sterling Capital Ltd Liability reported 157,628 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al has 763,468 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Eqis Capital Mgmt owns 0.1% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 128,906 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or holds 0.17% or 54,296 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 419,236 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio.