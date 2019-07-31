Southeastern Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Graham Holdings Company (GHC) Stake by $93.71 Million; Stock Price Rose; Sound Shore Management Has Cut Its Stake in Aon Plc (AON) by $48.94 Million

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Graham Holdings Company (GHC) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 137,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 512,901 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $350.40 million, down from 650,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Holdings Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $745.73. About 3,581 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH CLOSED TODAY, WERE NOT RELEASED; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN – UNDER KAPLAN’S MANAGEMENT, PPI CEO PATTY STEINHARDT WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OPERATIONS AND COMPANY WILL REMAIN IN BELMONT; 27/04/2018 – Graham Holdings Company to Audiocast Annual Meeting Presentation; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Exits Position in Graham Holdings; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT FOR $300M 5-YR REVOLVER; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to Inclusivity and Student Success; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – PRICING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 287,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 661,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.99 million, down from 949,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $192.03. About 206,728 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 947,510 shares to 8.03 million shares, valued at $221.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) by 27,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61M for 33.34 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.