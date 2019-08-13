Southeastern Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Graham Holdings Company (GHC) Position by $93.71 Million; As Radian Group Com (RDN) Shares Declined, Symphony Asset Management Increased Stake by $533,300

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Radian Group Inc Com (RDN) by 154.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 26,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 43,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 17,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.52. About 469,376 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Graham Holdings Company (GHC) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 137,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The hedge fund held 512,901 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $350.40 million, down from 650,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Holdings Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $712.01. About 9,840 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Exits Position in Graham Holdings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Graham Holdings Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHC); 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – PRICING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 19/03/2018 – EX-GHC CEO GRAHAM RESIGNS AS TRUSTEE FOR TRUST HOLDING 30K SHRS; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – JUSTIN DEWITTE APPOINTED CEO OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOSPICE; 05/03/2018 Purdue University Receives HLC Approval for Purdue Global; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Rev $659.4M; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to lnclusivity and Student Success

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 11,763 shares to 5,885 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 366,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66M shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl invested in 0.01% or 24,399 shares. American Century has 0.01% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 426,612 shares. 57,100 were accumulated by Bogle Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership De. Cap Fund holds 91,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 191,103 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 1.42 million shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus has invested 0% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). 593,000 were reported by Axa. 306,598 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Signaturefd Limited Com accumulated 83 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap And Equity has 0.05% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 439,161 shares. Aperio Lc holds 64,120 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.01% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Prudential Fin Incorporated invested in 3.73 million shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Company owns 34,490 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

