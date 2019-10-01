Southeastern Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) Stake by $15.16 Million; Stock Price Declined; Acadian Asset Management Has Decreased Finjan Hldgs (FNJN) Position by $806,012

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 1.52M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The hedge fund held 7.52M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.28 million, down from 9.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 703,739 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: TOBIN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial to Launch $700 Mln Buyback Program; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Finjan Hldgs Inc (FNJN) by 39.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 403,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.81% . The institutional investor held 627,404 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Finjan Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 2,397 shares traded. Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) has declined 47.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FNJN News: 22/03/2018 – Finjan Files a Patent Infringement Complaint Against Carbon Black, Inc; 10/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – REPURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED USING COMPANY’S AVAILABLE CASH BALANCES AND CASH GENERATED FROM FUTURE OPERATIONS; 22/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS ITS SUBSIDIARY FINJAN, INC HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CARBON BLACK; 09/04/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – FINJAN MOBILE & CARBON BLACK ENTERED INTO SEPARATE CONFIDENTIAL PATENT CROSS LICENSE AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS HOLDER HALCYON FILES 13D, MAY SEEK TALKS; 09/04/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PATENT CROSS LICENSE AGREEMENT ENSURES FINJAN MOBILE, CARBON BLACK’S FREEDOM TO OPERATE UNDER OTHER’S PATENT PORTFOLIO; 19/03/2018 – Halcyon Long Duration Recovery Management LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Finjan Holdings; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $20.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 132,455 shares to 343,357 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 21,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).

Analysts await Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.08 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Finjan Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.16 per share. CNHI’s profit will be $216.03M for 15.78 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by CNH Industrial N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.39% negative EPS growth.