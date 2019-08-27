Southeastern Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Position; Cavco Industries (CVCO)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) stake by 8.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 147,811 shares as Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s stock declined 21.66%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 1.69 million shares with $181.21M value, down from 1.84M last quarter. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. now has $3.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 198,203 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – REG-AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 06/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $213; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – NEGOTIATIONS TO FORM PARTNERSHIP EXPANDING CO’S GLOBAL SPENT-CATALYST PROCESSING CAPACITY; 06/03/2018 – Mercedes-Benz Extends Its AMG Line With a Four-Door Sports Car; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 08/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group Enters $385M Credit Facility; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Info Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil

Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 81 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 66 reduced and sold their stock positions in Cavco Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 8.00 million shares, down from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cavco Industries Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 48 Increased: 54 New Position: 27.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. for 22,500 shares. Robotti Robert owns 54,674 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 2.25% invested in the company for 138,280 shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 1.81% in the stock. West Coast Financial Llc, a California-based fund reported 24,506 shares.

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It has a 23.17 P/E ratio. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes.

