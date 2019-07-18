Southeastern Asset Management Has Raised By $49.66 Million Its Fedex (FDX) Position; FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (FRFHF) Shorts Lowered By 26.73%

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had a decrease of 26.73% in short interest. FRFHF’s SI was 45,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 26.73% from 62,100 shares previously. With 18,700 avg volume, 2 days are for FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)’s short sellers to cover FRFHF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $478.41. About 3,685 shares traded. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased Fedex Corporation (FDX) stake by 10.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc acquired 274,350 shares as Fedex Corporation (FDX)’s stock declined 7.05%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 2.92M shares with $529.12M value, up from 2.64M last quarter. Fedex Corporation now has $43.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $165.73. About 1.14M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corporation Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: ATF confirms there was an explosion inside a FedEx facility overnight about 65 miles from Austin, Texas;…; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.61 billion. The firm also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts. It has a 32.56 P/E ratio. In addition, it is involved in the provision of pet medical insurance and database services; retail of tableware and gifts, and home improvement goods, as well as sporting goods and sports apparel comprising golf equipment, consumables, and athletic apparel and accessories; investment of real estate; and provision of integrated travel and travel-related financial services.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Berenberg. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Loop Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the shares of FDX in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity. MERINO JOHN L sold $419,160 worth of stock.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) stake by 1.31M shares to 1.98 million valued at $153.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) stake by 205,033 shares and now owns 1.49M shares. Yum China Holding Inc. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Bankshares Usa accumulated 0.03% or 1,215 shares. Haverford Trust Company invested in 463,021 shares. Bangor Fincl Bank invested in 0.23% or 6,833 shares. 223,066 are owned by Prudential. Southeast Asset Advsr has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cullinan Assocs Inc invested in 21,837 shares. Addenda Capital has 0.2% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Cornerstone Cap Inc has 2.6% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 86,727 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc accumulated 8,553 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset holds 0.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 4,163 shares. Alpha Windward has invested 0.11% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Adage Prtn Lc holds 0.14% or 300,204 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 176,116 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Montecito Comml Bank Tru has 0.28% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 220,600 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings.