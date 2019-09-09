Southeastern Asset Management Has Raised Baidu Adr (BIDU) Holding by $41.13 Million; Blume Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $873,240

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 15,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 31,565 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 46,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – A failed merger between Qualcomm and Broadcom has some investors worried about the Trump administration’s tougher rhetoric on China; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN: BROADCOM, QUALCOMM CFIUS WAS `UNIQUE SITUATION’; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM FILES CFIUS LETTER WITH SEC; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER TO 5 PM ET APRIL 20; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SELL-THROUGH OF SMARTPHONES HAS BEEN OK; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 250,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 810,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.64M, up from 559,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.59. About 2.90M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,645 shares to 92,015 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 12,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund holds 0.3% or 24,063 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 70,757 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Retail Bank accumulated 6,949 shares. Sunbelt Secs invested in 36,782 shares. Loudon Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 2,327 shares or 2.34% of the stock. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh holds 0.16% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,532 shares. Korea Invest Corp reported 1.10M shares. 261,490 were reported by Mai Capital. Jag Management Llc holds 22,865 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd reported 4.05 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 21,000 were reported by Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv owns 0.55% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 21,788 shares. Field Main Retail Bank owns 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 558 shares. 34,373 were reported by Tanaka Inc.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huawei reveals new chip for flagship phone – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Down Today – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMD Stock Looks Financially Inferior to Its Rivals – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 35.84 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructur by 127,674 shares to 35,148 shares, valued at $578,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belmond Ltd Class A (NYSE:BEL) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.