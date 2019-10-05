Southeastern Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) as Stock Price Declined; Meyer Handelman Co Holding In Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Was Upped

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 649,538 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.46 million, up from 641,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 23/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Fri, 3/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 04/04/2018 – Evening Post: BT plan to replace Bristol’s telephone boxes with these modern wifi portals; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN STUDY, YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR BENEFIT FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 662,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236.29 million, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.72B for 16.57 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) by 15,664 shares to 170,392 shares, valued at $25.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,403 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.