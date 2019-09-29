Southeastern Asset Management Has Lowered Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Stake by $8.50 Million; Share Price Declined; As Spartan Mtrs (SPAR) Stock Price Rose, Manatuck Hill Partners Has Lifted Holding

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc (SPAR) by 69.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 78,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The hedge fund held 191,103 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, up from 112,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Spartan Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 164,580 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to Buy Spartan Energy Corp. — Deal Digest; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 26/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order, Special Meeting of Shareholders and Mailing of Information Circular; 29/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS – CO’S UNIT HAS BEEN AWARDED A FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT WITH NATIONAL JOINT POWERS ALLIANCE; 08/05/2018 – Quantenna’s Spartan Solutions Gain Momentum With Multiple Design Wins Worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 92,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.37 million, down from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.94. About 318,100 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 13/03/2018 – TIBCO Extends Global Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q EPS $2.77; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 11/04/2018 – Millennial Investors Driven by Short-Term Outlook, According to AMG Funds Survey; 11/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $214.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 431,400 shares to 35,900 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) by 254,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,039 shares, and cut its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Analysts await Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, down 7.83% or $0.27 from last year’s $3.45 per share. AMG’s profit will be $161.03M for 6.52 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.50% negative EPS growth.

