Southeastern Asset Management Has Lifted Its Lazard LTD (LAZ) Stake by $59.00 Million; Share Value Rose; Oldfield Partners Llp Decreased Its Infosys LTD (INFY) Position by $9.02 Million as Stock Rose

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The hedge fund held 5.77 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.39 million, up from 4.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 559,792 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 30/04/2018 – Lazard Sees Comeback in Pharma Mega-Deals After Decade’s Respite; 11/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – THOMPSON IS FORMER CHAIRMAN & CEO OF PERKINS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – AUM AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $252 BLN, UP 17% FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – MOVES- Neon Underwriting, Aviva Investors, Lazard Asset Management; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient; 09/05/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion appoints subordinated debt fund manager; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.44-SHR; 15/03/2018 – TOYS `R’ US IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD FOR BROADER ASIA SALE PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – Lazard quarterly profit jumps 48.5 pct; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, down from 4.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.50B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 19.81 million shares traded or 96.58% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces Intends to Voluntarily Delist From Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF WONGDOODY; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION FOR CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $75 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces its Intent to Voluntarily Delist from Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q EPS 26c; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Expects This FY Revenue to Grow 6%-8% at Constant Currency; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Forecasts Growth of Up to 8 Percent From Move to Digital; 26/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Infosys development at airport to have college campus-like feel; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS – REVENUE PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE WAS STABLE DURING THE YEAR AS THE BENEFITS OF AUTOMATION AND NEWER SERVICES KICKED IN; 26/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – General announcement

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $586.69 million for 21.52 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 9,800 shares to 62,100 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cia De Minas Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN) by 19,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ).

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 147,811 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $181.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 46,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,103 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).