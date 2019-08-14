Southeastern Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Baidu Adr (BIDU) by $41.13 Million; Honeywell International (HON) Holder Sky Investment Group Upped Holding

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 250,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 810,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.64 million, up from 559,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.38. About 4.42M shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.98. About 3.16 million shares traded or 37.18% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Baidu (BIDU) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: OTR Global Downgrades Baidu (BIDU) to Mixed – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 147,811 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $181.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 487,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.99 million shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Shrinks To Grow: The Case For More Alpha – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.