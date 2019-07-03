Southeastern Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Mattel (MAT) as Share Value Declined; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Boosted Holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) as Stock Value Declined

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 244.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.43 million, up from 637,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 731,007 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 23.34% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 4.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 33.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35.84 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465.86 million, down from 39.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 1.55M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 20.01% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 12/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICE: MATTEL CLOSURE AFFECTS 143 JOBS; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Kreiz Will Also Become Chairman; 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER SUES MATTEL FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT ON PATENTS RELATING TO BAKUGAN TOY; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 18/05/2018 – MGA Entertainment Chief Proposed Merger With Mattel; 26/04/2018 – Toymaker Mattel’s first-quarter sales beat lowered estimates; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE IN LOW 40% RANGE; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 60C; EST. LOSS 40C; 06/04/2018 – MATTEL INC MAT.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATES TO $15 FROM $16; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mattel’s New Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; Outlook Negative

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 138,007 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $51.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 40,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,212 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Apg Asset Nv stated it has 128,200 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 0.17% or 3.81 million shares. Amp Invsts Limited accumulated 31,284 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 11.90 million shares. Whitebox Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.17% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 387,370 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd has invested 0.03% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Martingale Asset Lp reported 25,345 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company holds 29,763 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 184,443 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Limited Com holds 0% or 100,154 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fin Grp invested in 906,368 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Strategic Advsr Lc has invested 0.23% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Shelton Capital reported 161 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. EUTENEUER JOSEPH J also bought $279,000 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares. $107,968 worth of stock was bought by Lynch Roger on Tuesday, February 19. Kreiz Ynon bought $1.00 million worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) on Thursday, February 21. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $418,800 was bought by DOLAN MICHAEL J.

