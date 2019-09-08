Southeastern Asset Management Has Cut Its Mattel (MAT) Position by $48.14 Million; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trimmed Its Amedisys (AMED) Stake by $382,530; Share Price Rose

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 7,800 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $961,000, down from 10,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.01. About 310,292 shares traded or 1.48% up from the average. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 4.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 35.84M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465.86M, down from 39.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 3.63 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Kreiz Will Also Become Chairman; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL NOMINATES BRADLEY, LAURSEN, RIOS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Says Suing Mattel in California in Connection With Mattel’s Sale and Marketing of Its Mecard Branded Toys; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Will Assess Likely Impact of Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation on Mattel Financial Position Through 2019; 23/03/2018 – MATTEL SAYS DEAN SCARBOROUGH TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – MAT: Mattel CEO in talks to leave a bit over a year after joinin; 20/03/2018 – Dozens of toy suppliers object to Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation plan; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Mattel Rtgs On Wtch Neg On Toys “R” Us Liquidation Plan; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q CALL HAS ENDED

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Masimo (MASI) Introduces Pathway, Boosts Patient Monitoring – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Amedisys Closes on Acquisition of RoseRock Healthcare – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Amedisys (AMED) – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amedisys Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. AMED’s profit will be $28.02M for 37.92 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Amedisys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.45% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $31.07 million for 27.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.00% EPS growth.

