Southeastern Asset Management Has Cut General Electric (GE) Holding By $73.40 Million; Cree, Inc. (CREE) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased General Electric (GE) stake by 13.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 7.34 million shares as General Electric (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 48.43 million shares with $508.55M value, down from 55.77M last quarter. General Electric now has $78.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 30.52M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 19/04/2018 – General Electric sets out on road to regaining investors’ trust; 07/03/2018 – Baker Hughes, a GE Company Announces February 2018 Rig Counts; 25/04/2018 – GE SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS IN PENNSYLVANIA; 07/05/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING – CO, GE SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SOFTWARE AGREEMENT MAKING CO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR GE’S FLOW SIMULATOR SOFTWARE; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RISING METAL INPUT COSTS REDUCES THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF GE’S RAIL BUSINESS TO A POTENTIAL BUYER; 05/03/2018 – GE Sees Durability Fix for New Jet Engine in Second Quarter; 16/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE’S MOYO SAYS GE INTERESTED TO INVEST IN ZIMBABWE; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 16/05/2018 – GE Expands Its Innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology to Fifth Gas Turbine Fleet and Announces First Adoption in the Cement Industry; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Cash Bonuses to Top Executives in 2017 — 3rd Update

Among 5 analysts covering Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cree has $7200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is 13.47% above currents $48.18 stock price. Cree had 13 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Canaccord Genuity. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of CREE in report on Monday, August 26 to “Underweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) rating on Wednesday, August 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $5000 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by JP Morgan. See Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) latest ratings:

27/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/08/2019 Broker: BNP Paribas Rating: Underperform Initiates Coverage On

27/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $45.0000 Upgrade

26/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $57.0000 New Target: $38.0000 Downgrade

21/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jmp Securities New Target: $71.0000 81.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital 55.0000

Among 4 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.13’s average target is 12.06% above currents $9.04 stock price. General Electric had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 15 by UBS. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, April 8. Citigroup maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $14 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 740,728 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 32,660 were reported by Dorsey Whitney Ltd Liability Co. Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 20,345 shares. 10.50 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. General Com accumulated 142,000 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 71,891 shares. Intact Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 18,200 shares. Ironwood Fin Llc has 2,237 shares. Amica Mutual Ins invested in 0.13% or 98,838 shares. Baxter Bros Inc invested in 44,577 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Diversified Comm holds 0.01% or 27,651 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Capital reported 10,190 shares. Asset Mngmt Grp holds 0.13% or 34,938 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 34,542 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.38 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “It All Comes Down to Trust for General Electric Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why General Electric Is Still a Risky Conglomerate to Own – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GEâ€™s Asbestos Problem Is Terrible News for the Owners of GE Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Just Signaled the Worst May Be Over for Its Power Segment – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode , lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.16 billion. The Company’s Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. It currently has negative earnings. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers.

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cree’s (NASDAQ:CREE) Share Price Gain of 75% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cree investing $1B in NY fab – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cree shifts some expansion plans to New York – Triangle Business Journal” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former Cree CEO named Marquette’s first innovator-in-residence – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Cree’s Wolfspeed Segment And What To Expect Over The Next 3 Years – Forbes” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.07 million shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – Cree Acquires Assets of Infineon for EUR345 Million; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT