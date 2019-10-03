Southeastern Asset Management Decreased United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) Holding by $86.17 Million as Share Value Declined; Concourse Capital Management Has Lifted Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding by $555,880

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 662,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $236.29 million, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $130.47. About 3.15 million shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 21,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 158,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, up from 136,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.99B market cap company. It closed at $23.41 lastly. It is down 0.99% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.23 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.