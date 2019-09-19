Southeastern Asset Management Decreased Its Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Stake by $78.38 Million as Market Value Declined; Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Share Value Rose While Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Stake

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 72,641 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.14M, down from 75,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $135.31. About 2.17 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 637,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 853,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.84 million, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 784,471 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 09/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Creates ‘Culture and Community Department’ in Wake of Sexual-Misconduct Scandal; 09/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS FIRMS SUPPORT VOTE AGAINST SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL; 22/03/2018 – WYNN HOLDER STEPHEN WYNN HAD HELD STAKE ABOUT 11.8%; 02/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Wynn Resorts is Using List to Communicate With and Solicit Shareholders for Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Wynn, Massport, Trump; 22/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Shareholders Rebuff Executive Compensation Plan; 06/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Comments on ISS Recommendation that Wynn Resorts Shareholders “WITHHOLD” Votes from Legacy Director John J. Hagenbu; 09/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: EXEC LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT TO HEAD CULTURE,; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Urges Shareholders to Withhold Votes from Legacy Director Nomine; 11/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN REPEATS REQUEST TO MEET WITH 3 NEW IND. DIRECTORS

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.21 million for 23.10 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 0.04% or 84,929 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 54,168 shares. Ent Ser Corporation reported 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 16,946 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 35,531 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Corp reported 156 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Heritage Wealth reported 169 shares. 2,424 are held by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 0.01% or 1,985 shares. 262,026 were reported by Strs Ohio. Prelude Mgmt owns 108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,688 were reported by Pinnacle Assocs Ltd. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership has 9,150 shares. Adage Prtn Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 114,700 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $562.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond Etf by 40,380 shares to 239,680 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc Com (NYSE:JWN) by 11,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corporate Bond Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp holds 1.83 million shares. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv invested in 2,641 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 63,349 shares. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas reported 170,923 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Incorporated Adv reported 44,955 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 26,117 shares. Greenleaf reported 32,061 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Auxier Asset Mgmt accumulated 16,489 shares. 22,083 are held by Page Arthur B. Savant Cap Ltd Com reported 20,010 shares. The New York-based Nottingham Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny reported 2.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shellback Cap LP holds 50,000 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.32 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

