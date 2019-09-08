Southeastern Asset Management Cut Position in Viasat (VSAT) as Valuation Declined; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Shareholder First Allied Advisory Services Has Increased Position

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 1.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.83 million, down from 3.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 220,884 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 88,229 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, up from 81,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 05/04/2018 – CITI UPGRADES UK EQUITIES TO “OVERWEIGHT” CITING “RECENT UNDERPERFORMANCE AND CHEAP VALUATIONS”; 04/04/2018 – IBS SAYS CITI, RENAISSANCE CAPITAL ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS, SOVA CAPITAL ACTS AS JOINT BOOKRUNNER, ALFA-BANK AS RETAIL MANAGER; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ESTABLISHED A SERVICE FOR CLIENTS FACING SEC’S RULE CHANGES AFFECTING U.S. MUTUAL FUND INDUSTRY LATER THIS YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 25/04/2018 – Fortescue Target Price Cut 2.4% to A$4/Share by Citi; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi must answer tough succession questions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,747 shares to 30,647 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VIOG) by 6,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,507 shares, and cut its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT).