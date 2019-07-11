Southeastern Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Realogy Holdings (RLGY); Dsam Partners Llp Cut Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) as Valuation Declined

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 803,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.32 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.63M, up from 9.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $666.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 2.36M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.41B market cap company. The stock increased 4.50% or $12.95 during the last trading session, reaching $300.87. About 1.44 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Monday, May 6 WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 2,500 shares.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C by 1.84M shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $97.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) by 137,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,901 shares, and cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 43,659 shares. Edgepoint Inv Grp stated it has 2.21% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). The North Carolina-based Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Numerixs Techs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,125 shares. Eos LP invested in 0.22% or 60,000 shares. Pnc Services Group Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Jane Street Gp Ltd holds 0% or 11,643 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 203,370 shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd invested in 74,775 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Prudential stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Amalgamated Comml Bank, a New York-based fund reported 24,354 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 211,625 shares.

