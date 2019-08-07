Southeastern Asset Management Boosted Position in Realogy Holdings (RLGY) as Stock Value Declined; Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Holder Mason Hill Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $7.38 Million

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $652.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $4.325. About 4.38M shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 803,203 shares as the company's stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 10.32M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.63M, up from 9.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $605.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 2.56M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. FSM’s profit will be $6.04 million for 27.03 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 15,933 shares. 2.86M are owned by Mirae Asset Investments Limited. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 41,060 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management Co has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). The New York-based Jane Street Gp Ltd has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 123,952 shares. Van Eck Associates has invested 0.33% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Td Asset Mgmt invested in 836,195 shares or 0% of the stock. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 74,475 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). James Investment Research Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). 2.70M are held by Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Co. 11,000 were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 404,903 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was bought by Schneider Ryan M..

