Southeastern Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Realogy Holdings (RLGY) as Stock Price Declined; Hbk Investments LP Lowered Its Holding in Extended Stay Amer (STAY) by $882,980 as Share Value Rose

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 51,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 113,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 165,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 971,289 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 803,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.32M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.63 million, up from 9.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $655.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 4.06 million shares traded or 11.41% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY)

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 119,300 shares were bought by Schneider Ryan M., worth $999,734 on Wednesday, May 8.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 487,685 shares to 7.99 million shares, valued at $319.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructur by 127,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,148 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 1.03M shares. Raymond James & Associate has 51,621 shares. 8,376 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Federated Pa reported 43,269 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reliance Of Delaware owns 16,381 shares. Stanley Capital Mgmt Llc reported 304,144 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc reported 35,294 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 24,833 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 40,500 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co owns 44,796 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). State Teachers Retirement accumulated 43,659 shares. Qs Investors Ltd holds 0.01% or 48,508 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 19,815 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 23,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 35,628 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 198,770 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Putnam Lc stated it has 285,093 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.48 million are held by Jennison Associates Limited Liability. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 335,058 shares. Axa owns 249,700 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 6,842 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 3.18 million shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt And Research reported 30,000 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Co holds 11,721 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reported 4.11% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Fuller And Thaler Asset Incorporated has 1,010 shares. Raymond James Assocs has 0.06% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 2.29M shares.

