Southeast Asset Advisors Upped Fedex (FDX) Holding by $331,049; Clean Yield Group Has Raised Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Position by $817,765 as Stock Price Declined

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 12,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,521 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 41,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 4.79 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 1,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,447 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 5,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 2.00M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: APD and federal investigators say packages at FedEx facilities located today connected to; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "VTI, C, GE, GILD: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq" published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf owns 23,173 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested in 69,700 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Charter Tru stated it has 10,911 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Private Asset holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 109,657 shares. Euclidean Tech Mgmt Lc reported 34,275 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.14% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Korea Investment owns 0.25% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 855,425 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.18% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gw Henssler Assoc Limited invested in 1.08% or 180,449 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute invested in 50,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 18,998 shares. Blair William And Communication Il accumulated 1.36M shares or 0.54% of the stock. Moreover, Highlander Ltd has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Shelter Mutual Ins Company invested in 1.27% or 66,500 shares.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,677 shares to 41,422 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,855 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 5,052 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Lc holds 0.24% or 1,734 shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 16,579 shares in its portfolio. Financial Engines Ltd Company invested in 19,331 shares. 239,675 were accumulated by Shapiro Capital Mngmt Limited Company. Invesco Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 887,128 shares. Moreover, Advisory Serv Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 9,033 shares. Primecap Management Ca accumulated 15.05M shares or 2.01% of the stock. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 30,595 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Davis Selected Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,190 shares. Covey Advisors Ltd owns 6,117 shares. Barry Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 2.42% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Greenwood Gearhart holds 2.01% or 37,766 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.08% or 1.60 million shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was bought by Inglis John C.