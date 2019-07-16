Southeast Asset Advisors Trimmed Williams Sonoma (WSM) Stake by $339,920; Valuation Declined; Retrophin (RTRX) Holder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 40.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 15,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $70.24. About 1.62 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 11/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA AND WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCH NEW SUMMER COLLECTION WITH AERIN LAUDER; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 107.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 430,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 830,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.78 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.07. About 256,022 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24 million for 21.16 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 9,395 shares to 26,110 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 19,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corp invested in 0.19% or 290,962 shares. Raymond James And Assocs owns 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 9,156 shares. Captrust Financial has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Cls Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Carroll Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,068 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Cwm Limited Liability invested in 337 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has 0.13% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 5,545 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group owns 103,375 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 27,751 were accumulated by Valley Advisers. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% or 14,408 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 138,338 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 175,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 591,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 420,244 shares. Campbell & Company Invest Adviser Lc reported 9,601 shares. Invesco Limited reported 1.07 million shares stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc holds 33,140 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). 102 are held by Us Natl Bank De. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 17,048 shares. Art Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 26,774 shares. State Street Corp reported 1.60 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. 19,214 are held by Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Bancorporation Of America De has 0.01% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 1.49M shares. Opaleye Inc has 1.28% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Spark Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX).