Southeast Asset Advisors Trimmed Position in Paychex (PAYX) by $663,380 as Stock Price Rose; Hawk Ridge Management Cut Its Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Holding by $5.08 Million

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 8,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 20,428 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 28,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $82.2. About 854,019 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 34.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 241,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 455,882 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76 million, down from 697,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1000.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 242,195 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

Analysts await Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OEC’s profit will be $28.30 million for 8.84 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.62% negative EPS growth.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 92,774 shares to 300,393 shares, valued at $43.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 809,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Cypress Capital Gru has 121,130 shares. Kings Point Mngmt holds 18,195 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Texas Retail Bank Incorporated Tx holds 0.6% or 4,399 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi stated it has 2.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.17% or 36,384 shares. Rench Wealth reported 60,885 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 83,223 shares. Lincoln reported 13,466 shares stake. Price Mngmt Inc stated it has 2,900 shares. Opus Invest Mngmt Inc reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 17 shares. Magnetar Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Gyroscope Cap Grp Incorporated Limited Liability stated it has 0.15% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Chase Invest Counsel Corp reported 4,263 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 126,807 shares to 260,277 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 5,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).