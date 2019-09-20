Southeast Asset Advisors Trimmed Gartner (IT) Stake by $1.36 Million; Stock Value Declined; Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Raised Its Stake in Oasis Pete (OAS) as Shares Declined

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (OAS) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 7.72M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.83M, up from 6.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 7.64 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 40.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 8,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 12,740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, down from 21,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $142.96. About 627,840 shares traded or 35.38% up from the average. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 21/03/2018 – CA Technologies Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Gartner, Exits Amazon; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 26/03/2018 – SmartBear is Only Vendor Scored in Top 4 Product Scores for All 5 Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Software Test Automation; 21/03/2018 – 3Gtms Positioned in the Niche Players Quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 10/05/2018 – LLamasoft to Showcase the Next Evolution of Supply Chain Design at 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and Operations Planning Process at the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 16/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity to Showcase Innovative Platform that Renders Attacks Useless at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit; 08/05/2018 – Gartner Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.51-Adj EPS $3.91; 25/04/2018 – Gartner Says Global Artificial Intelligence Business Value to Reach $1.2 Trillion in 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research reported 21,048 shares. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 2.10M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Lp reported 0.01% stake. Earnest Prns Lc has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 99,403 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 15,591 shares. Aperio Group Lc reported 220,627 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,484 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 5.46M shares. Pine Brook Road Limited Partnership has 29.33% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.74% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. IT’s profit will be $55.36M for 58.59 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.93% negative EPS growth.