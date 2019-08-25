Southeast Asset Advisors Trimmed Carlisle Cos (CSL) Position as Share Value Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined While First Quadrant LP Cut Position

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 34.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 20,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 38,141 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 58,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75M shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer, Allergan Win Out as Tax Benefits Blunt Repatriation Blow; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 10/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 57.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 3,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 9,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $137.16. About 429,684 shares traded or 13.25% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 9,395 shares to 26,110 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 8,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 14.78 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carlisle: Gains Only Beginning – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (NYSE:CSL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 128,917 shares to 188,315 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 19,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Closes in on a Major Spinoff – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.