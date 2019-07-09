Southeast Asset Advisors Stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Cut by $414,782 as Shares Rose; Royal Gold (RGLD) Shareholder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Trimmed Position

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,065 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771,000, down from 9,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $152.21. About 380,669 shares traded or 94.20% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $104.93. About 302,050 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mgmt, a France-based fund reported 11,632 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 303,918 shares. State Street stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Lp stated it has 74,525 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 9,175 shares. Personal Cap Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 7,791 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Brinker Capital holds 16,305 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). D E Shaw accumulated 123,374 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Victory Capital Management stated it has 224,030 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 102,035 shares. Numerixs Technologies has invested 0.07% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Pnc Financial Group has invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

More notable recent Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in MannKind, IDEX, Belden, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Masonite International, and Veritiv â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Education Stocks to Buy for the Future of Academia – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,829 shares to 7,447 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.81 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $53.44 million for 41.36 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $32.76M for 52.47 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Gold Mining Stocks Help You Dig Up Profits – Investorplace.com” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Royal Gold (RGLD) Up 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Royal Gold (RGLD) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CubeSmart (CUBE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.