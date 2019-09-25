Southeast Asset Advisors Raised Stake in Centurylink (CTL); Stieven Capital Advisors LP Decreased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position as Stock Rose

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 113,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The hedge fund held 755,510 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.08 million, down from 869,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 2.19M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice Pres and Senior Legal Adviser; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third To Buy Chicago’s MB Financial In Deal Valued At $4.7 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 % Renewable Power; 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with Intellect; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – RESULTS INCLUDED A NET POSITIVE $0.40 IMPACT ON REPORTED 1Q18 EPS; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Intends to Complete 2017 CCAR Buyback Plan, Buy up to $235M Shrs, Before MB Financial Proxy Solicitation; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – FOR COST SAVINGS, PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS TO OCCUR PREDOMINANTLY IN NON-CLIENT FACING ROLES; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS 97c; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES DEAL ADDING TO OPER EPS IN FIRST YR; 25/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 126,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.67M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 5.61M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 17,300 shares to 233,835 shares, valued at $10.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $103,720 activity.

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $524.68 million for 9.48 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel. 50,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7,900 shares to 11,250 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) by 15,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).