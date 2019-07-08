Southeast Asset Advisors Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.17 Million as Stock Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Declined, Eagle Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $158.86 Million

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 643,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.43M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, down from 5.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 2.97M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, up from 77,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 02/05/2018 – Customers remain loyal to the Apple brand and sales remain strong in China, one of the company’s most important markets; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Ser invested in 2.87% or 110,998 shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 8,550 shares. Steinberg Asset has invested 0.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel accumulated 221,156 shares or 5.68% of the stock. Rice Hall James Associates Limited Liability Co invested in 1,792 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Matarin Capital Management Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,020 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Lc has 104,308 shares for 3.32% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co invested 1.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone Capital Inc owns 16,560 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Azimuth Management Limited Com holds 1.76% or 138,407 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Llc has 2.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 639,062 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Management Or owns 4.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 74,080 shares. S Muoio & Ltd Liability Company reported 4,690 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated has invested 0.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 130,006 shares to 4.72M shares, valued at $787.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 161,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33 million. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 17.79 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Group Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0.18% or 12,262 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Cibc Bankshares Usa has invested 0.28% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% or 5.01 million shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0.46% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Company holds 1.6% or 55,000 shares. S R Schill Associates holds 4,751 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Lincoln Natl holds 0.05% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,915 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt reported 3,753 shares. Aviva Public Llc has 847,259 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt has 1.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 18 were reported by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 80,805 shares. 1,353 are owned by Interocean Limited Co.