Southeast Asset Advisors Position in Paychex (PAYX) Decreased as Stock Value Rose; Goldman Sachs Group Increases Stake in Varonis Sys (VRNS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 278,733 shares in its portfolio. Park National Oh reported 7,891 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na holds 395 shares. First Fin Corporation In stated it has 1,280 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp reported 1.03M shares. Eastern Fincl Bank has 34,802 shares. Lc has 0.02% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 961 shares. Cobblestone Llc New York accumulated 0.43% or 56,948 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 2,049 shares stake. Pnc Grp Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 295,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 8.39 million shares. Mairs & owns 3,019 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Orrstown Serv holds 9,913 shares.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 30.46 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 16 shares to 42 shares, valued at $12.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 16,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

