Southeast Asset Advisors Position in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Has Lowered by $351,750; Proofpoint (PFPT) Market Value Rose While Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Cut Its Stake

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 23,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 1.24M shares traded or 16.96% up from the average. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 44,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 78,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.91. About 543,760 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Fmr Limited Company holds 1.54M shares. Clough Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 0.67% or 63,560 shares. Products Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 69,300 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.21% or 68,390 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 690,760 shares. Alkeon Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.46% or 758,462 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability owns 51,641 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 50,926 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com stated it has 53,359 shares. Moreover, Washington Cap Management has 0.6% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 4,350 shares. Element Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,394 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 7,215 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Polar Cap Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 488,213 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 2.45 million shares.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,829 shares to 7,447 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 19,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,041 were accumulated by Keybank Association Oh. 325,415 are held by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt invested in 7,550 shares. 324 are held by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 25,250 shares. 71,454 were reported by First Republic Invest. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 493 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 79,938 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 1.76M shares. Guggenheim Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 229,652 shares. M&T Bank Corporation owns 24,363 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 2,856 shares. 411 are owned by Toth Fincl Advisory.