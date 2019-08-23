Southeast Asset Advisors Position in Centurylink (CTL) Has Raised as Stock Price Rose; Venator Capital Management LTD Increased Its Fedex (FDX) Stake by $506,800

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 30,400 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $158.1. About 1.14 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 21/03/2018 – Tony Plohetski: BREAKING: Authorities responding to FedEx facility in Austin for suspicious package. Call came in at 9:32; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 106,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 8.60M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CTST, FDX, FRED, RBGLY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “FedEx Finally Admits Amazon Is a Rival to Be Reckoned With – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FDX, FRED, EGBN and ABMD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “From A To Z: How Animals Get To Aquariums And Zoos, And Everywhere In Between – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impact Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 12,188 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.48% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Old National Comml Bank In owns 0.41% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 43,126 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Commerce holds 0.76% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 340,400 shares. U S Invsts accumulated 1,537 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 2.63% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 3.02M shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.55% or 14,850 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Management has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Barclays Plc has invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Oppenheimer Inc has invested 0.32% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 291 were accumulated by Destination Wealth. Cwm Ltd Company accumulated 173,060 shares. 354 are owned by Financial Architects Inc. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 54,967 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was made by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Rech Global Investors owns 8.43 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cibc reported 911,048 shares. Manchester Capital Management Lc stated it has 2,088 shares. Addison Cap invested in 0.19% or 20,900 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 442,823 shares. 424,207 are held by Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd. Legal & General Pcl holds 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 6.29 million shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 42,581 shares. Acr Alpine Cap Llc holds 19.82% or 122.03 million shares. Nuwave Lc holds 0.31% or 22,298 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.05% or 106.55 million shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Southeastern Asset Tn has 67.26 million shares. Poplar Forest Lc holds 1.44% or 1.78 million shares in its portfolio. Hartford Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 103,681 shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CenturyLink Inc (CTL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink: Time To Double Down – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Offerings for Small Businesses – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Launches Fully Managed VMware Cloud on AWS Service… – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.