Southeast Asset Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) as Market Valuation Rose; As General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Share Value Rose, Jd Capital Management Boosted Holding

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 9,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,110 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.29 million shares traded or 34.05% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC); 05/04/2018 – “Any world class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 29/03/2018 – Saudi Aramco Selects Jacobs for Zuluf Field Development Program; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Engineering: Extension Brings Total Value of Contract to $1.46B; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 43.99M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 17/04/2018 – INITIAL BIDS FOR GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID LIKELY THIS WEEK; 09/04/2018 – GE ‘NOT COMFORTABLE’ FINANCING 100% MERCHANT ENERGY PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – WESTPAC NAMES CAROLYN MCCANN GE FOR CUSTOMER/CORP. RELATIONS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Power Rev $7.22B; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature Est And Investment Advsrs Lc invested 0.12% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Two Sigma Ltd Liability holds 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 2,790 shares. 3,676 were accumulated by Horizon Invests Llc. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 6,695 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Company Bank reported 7,492 shares stake. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 298,267 shares. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.51% or 57,105 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont has 433 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pension Serv accumulated 6,918 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Limited owns 0.1% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 22,451 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 153,622 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 1,717 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jacobs Wins Contract to Provide Construction Phase Services for WuXi Biologics Biomanufacturing Facility – PRNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” published on January 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs Engineering Group’s (JEC) CEO Steve Demetriou on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Jacobs Engineering Group’s Shares Plunged 15% Today – Motley Fool” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc holds 19.35M shares. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Llc has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 2,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 508,919 shares. Gabelli And Advisers Incorporated holds 31,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Town & Country Bank & Trust Dba First Bankers Trust invested in 36,609 shares. Estabrook Capital accumulated 0% or 96,169 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 726,813 shares. Steadfast Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 15.29 million shares. Fagan Assocs owns 35,604 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 3.68 million shares. 67,425 were reported by Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Company. Novare Mgmt Llc reported 53,634 shares. 56.84M are held by Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Anderson Hoagland & holds 102,490 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).