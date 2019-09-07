Southeast Asset Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Fedex (FDX) by $331,049; Wbi Investments Has Upped Its At&T (T) Position

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 1,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,447 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 5,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.38M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59; 09/03/2018 – Napa Vlley Rgstr: Napa purveyor of heirloom beans drops FedEx due to its NRA ties; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 645.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 682,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 788,332 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.72 million, up from 105,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – AT&T’s Tab Awaiting Time Warner Takeover Hits $1.4 Billion; 20/03/2018 – DoJ trial to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner is test case for US deals; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct)

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 55,892 shares to 64,791 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 26,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,243 shares, and cut its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prtnrs Lc accumulated 216,997 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.15% or 88,176 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Harvey Cap holds 4.95% or 328,816 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & reported 1.81M shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Pa invested in 1.67% or 628,466 shares. Manchester Capital Lc has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Intrust Financial Bank Na accumulated 106,951 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Marco Inv Limited Company holds 53,905 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2.33% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 18,958 are held by Regents Of The University Of California. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com accumulated 27 shares or 0% of the stock. Toth Advisory Corp stated it has 2,776 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd, Maryland-based fund reported 82,517 shares. Sg Americas Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: AT&T, Starbucks and Church & Dwight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth holds 0.16% or 6,768 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Glenview Bancorp Dept invested in 19,608 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 131,997 shares stake. Cohen Klingenstein has 0.77% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 60,822 shares. Somerset Trust has 246 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 30,493 are owned by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management. Moreover, Shelton Capital has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Olstein Management LP has invested 1.44% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pettyjohn Wood White Inc holds 25,237 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 1.69M shares. Eagleclaw Managment reported 14,185 shares stake. The Maryland-based Lafayette Investments has invested 0.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,728 shares.