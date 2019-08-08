Southeast Asset Advisors Lifted Centurylink (CTL) Position; As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Guardian Investment Management Has Trimmed Position by $457,758

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,503 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 19,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $184.86. About 1.51M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 106,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.42% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 28.27 million shares traded or 118.05% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Another trade for 83,000 shares valued at $991,261 was made by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of stock or 37,000 shares. Dev Indraneel bought $587,500 worth of stock. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.