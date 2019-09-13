Southeast Asset Advisors Increases Stake in Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC); Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Raised by Sky Investment Group Llc

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 3,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 30,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 26,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $91.21. About 487,972 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board said; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 24/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – MEB SIGNS GLOBAL CONTRACT WITH JACOBS ENGINEERING-MEB.AX; 28/03/2018 – DOLLARDAYS REPORTS JIM JACOBS AS NEW CFO; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Will Nominate as Independent Directors Brett Conrad, Alan Howe, Jack Jacobs and Josh Jacobs to Its Bd of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 93.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 4,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 10,147 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48 million, up from 5,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $233.94. About 3.34M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) by 15,141 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $49.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 9,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,003 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suvretta Mgmt accumulated 2.39% or 1.34 million shares. 14.05 million are held by Vanguard Grp. Parkside National Bank holds 204 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc has 310,130 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp invested in 8,504 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corp reported 93,142 shares. 4,900 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Raymond James Services Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). New York-based Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 0.06% or 31,085 shares. The Iowa-based Utd Fire Group Inc has invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 1,331 are held by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Payden Rygel stated it has 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 174 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.