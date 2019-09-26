Southeast Asset Advisors Increased Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $1.39 Million; Par Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) by $48.33 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 555,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 15.06M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 billion, down from 15.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $88.27. About 200,075 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 30/05/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO forgoes 2017 bonus, board chairman to step down; 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIR WON’T ACCEPT ANY NEW RESERVATIONS FOR PETSAFE; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Traffic Up 4.7%; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO OSCAR MUNOZ COMMENTS TO REPORTERS IN CHICAGO; 20/03/2018 – United Suspends Cargo Program for Pets; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASM EX. FUEL, PROFIT SHARING, THIRD-PARTY BUSINESS EXPENSE & SPECIAL CHARGES OF 10.01-10.11 CENTS; 08/05/2018 – UNITED TRAFFIC ROSE 5.1% IN APRIL; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 09/04/2018 – UNITED MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC UP 6.5%

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 126,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.67 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 1.80 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00B for 5.64 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “SAS unveils new livery that’s a modern take on classic Scandinavian design (PHOTOS) – Chicago Business Journal” on September 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “United Airlines CEO sits for fireside chat at Chicago aviation conference – Chicago Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Continental (UAL) Q1 Earnings Top & Rise Y/Y, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “United Airlines CEO addresses carrier’s difficult turnaround journey – Chicago Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United sets full-year profit outlook below consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Par holds 22.09% or 15.06M shares. 87,939 are held by Amp Cap Invsts. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund invested in 4,609 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 248,537 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 42,625 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Quantitative Investment Lc accumulated 0.39% or 113,697 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.04% or 52,944 shares. 4,655 are held by Fagan Assoc Inc. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.08% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Cap Limited Limited Liability Company accumulated 250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stelliam Investment Mngmt LP has invested 1.95% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.08% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Lsv Asset Management holds 4.75 million shares. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0.02% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 693,548 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 20 shares stake.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 193,700 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $21.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 165,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Dev Indraneel. 50,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5,684 shares to 25,101 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 6,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,907 shares, and cut its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Am Buying CenturyLink Yielding 10% Today – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Surges on Apple, Tech and Boeing Gains – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid CenturyLink’s (NYSE:CTL) Devastating 73% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Safe Is CenturyLink’s Attractive Dividend? – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink prices private offering of level 3 financing senior notes due 2027 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.