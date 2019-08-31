Southeast Asset Advisors Increased Apple (AAPL) Holding; As Intl Paper Co (IP) Valuation Declined, Holder Davidson D A & Company Has Raised Stake

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 20,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 364,933 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78 million, up from 344,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 3.67 million shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP; 19/03/2018 – Oregon DCBS: DEQ, International Paper continuing cleanup efforts along McKenzie RiverMarch 19, 2018; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE BEST INTERESTS SERVED BY PURSUING ITS FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 83,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, up from 77,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 11/04/2018 – Todd Spangler: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – JicksonCt: Apple is customizing VW’s T6 Transporter vans with autonomous technology, according to a Bloomberg source.…; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American & Mgmt Company holds 2.12% or 39,078 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.45M shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Monetta Ser Incorporated has invested 2.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raymond James Fincl Advisors Inc invested in 2% or 2.55 million shares. Botty Investors reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). C M Bidwell holds 0.03% or 174 shares in its portfolio. 901,813 are owned by Polar Llp. Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri reported 6.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 6,125 shares. Doliver Advsr LP accumulated 0.5% or 6,480 shares. South State Corp invested in 2.25% or 114,974 shares. Muhlenkamp And owns 63,143 shares or 5.68% of their US portfolio. Lbmc Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,634 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Comgest Glob Sas reported 47,600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 597,510 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 1.78 million shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 2.47 million shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.37% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 355,449 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 532,379 shares stake. Arete Wealth Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 5,376 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Intrust Bank Na invested in 5,791 shares. Prudential Fin Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 825,976 shares. Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Opus Investment Mngmt has invested 0.63% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Charles Schwab Invest holds 3.09M shares. Murphy Capital Inc accumulated 32,817 shares. 263,767 were accumulated by Nikko Asset Management Americas Incorporated. 2,479 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability.