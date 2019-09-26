Southeast Asset Advisors Holding in Perkinelmer (PKI) Decreased by $1.12 Million as Share Price Declined; Bares Capital Management Holds Holding in Workday (WDAY)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 11,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.50% . The institutional investor held 36,106 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48M, down from 47,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.96. About 69,093 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 10.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 09/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Collaborates with Helix to Drive Innovation in Exome-Based Personal Genomics; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q EPS 23c; 02/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC PKI.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $86; 08/05/2018 – Elsevier Teams up With PerkinElmer to Enable Faster, More Intuitive Chemistry Research; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – DJ PerkinElmer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKI); 06/04/2018 – PerkinElmer to Hold Earnings Call on Monday, April 30, 2018; 11/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Expects Proceeds From Sale of the Notes Will Be About EUR297.4 Million; 26/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 2,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376.96M, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $171.79. About 581,775 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4,835 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $379.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 149,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.34M shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 3,990 shares to 30,100 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 7,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG).

