Southeast Asset Advisors Holding in Ansys (ANSS) Trimmed by $376,584 as Market Value Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Lowered Position by $545,400 as Stock Value Declined

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 343,768 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.73 million, down from 353,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 1,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 9,077 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, down from 10,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $217.09. About 501,287 shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10 million for 54.27 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 126,807 shares to 260,277 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 11,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1,450 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 231,156 shares. National Pension has 0.08% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 113,194 shares. Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Shine Investment Advisory Services reported 31 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 120,237 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 18,650 are owned by Sit Investment Assoc. Lpl Finance Llc holds 0% or 3,920 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 10,919 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has 1.39 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.28% or 62,282 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 70,551 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 75,309 shares.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc Reg by 79,000 shares to 229,000 shares, valued at $6.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G1 Therapeutics Inc Reg by 62,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX).

