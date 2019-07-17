Southeast Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Paychex (PAYX) Holding; Matrix Asset Advisors Has Increased Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased Paychex Inc (PAYX) stake by 13.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,370 shares as Paychex Inc (PAYX)’s stock rose 13.02%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 28,518 shares with $2.29M value, down from 32,888 last quarter. Paychex Inc now has $30.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $85.23. About 923,847 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 9.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc acquired 23,586 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock rose 6.58%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 284,693 shares with $12.01 million value, up from 261,107 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $73.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 8.27M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N EXPECTS MARKET ENVIRONMENT TO BE LESS “CONDUCIVE” THROUGH REST OF 2018 -CFO; 15/03/2018 – FIRSTRAND LTD FSRJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 76 RAND FROM 72 RAND; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATING GROWTH TO 2 PCT IN 2019 AND 5 PCT IN 2020; 30/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 8% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 18/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Reports 24.53% Stake in Morgan Stanley; 25/04/2018 – Tracy Morgan Joined By Comedians, Actors, and Hollywood Execs for Comedy Show to Raise Funds for Brain Condition; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC TW.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 220P FROM 215P; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Oil Price Needs to Rise to Spur Investment (Video); 21/05/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 4.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What To Expect From Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2019 Results – Forbes” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Morgan Stanley Plans To Return A Record $8.3 Billion To Shareholders In The Next 12 Months – Forbes” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Budweiser’s IPO Swagger Turns Into A Drunk Stumble – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 16,399 shares to 2,873 valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 45,003 shares and now owns 62,302 shares. Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 10 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Sell”.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) stake by 19,785 shares to 34,535 valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 6,216 shares and now owns 83,965 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) was raised too.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $6.01 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62 million. Vossler Jennifer R. also sold $416,220 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares. DOODY JOSEPH sold $860,986 worth of stock or 11,489 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paychex had 3 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28.