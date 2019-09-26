Southeast Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Paychex (PAYX) Holding By $663,380; Rand Capital (RAND) Sentiment Is 2

Rand Capital Corp (RAND) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 4 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 2 decreased and sold equity positions in Rand Capital Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 634,281 shares, down from 731,228 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Rand Capital Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 4.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased Paychex Inc (PAYX) stake by 28.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 8,090 shares as Paychex Inc (PAYX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 20,428 shares with $1.68 million value, down from 28,518 last quarter. Paychex Inc now has $29.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 668,675 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The company has market cap of $15.55 million. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It currently has negative earnings. It generally lends to more mature companies.

The stock decreased 7.17% or $0.1901 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4599. About 188 shares traded. Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) has risen 0.16% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500.

Raffles Associates Lp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Rand Capital Corporation for 55,000 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Llc owns 188,739 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.04% invested in the company for 300,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 17,925 shares.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.92 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paychex has $84 highest and $7400 lowest target. $79.33’s average target is -3.95% below currents $82.59 stock price. Paychex had 4 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 1. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley.