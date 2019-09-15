Southeast Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Flowers Foods (FLO) by $348,243; Wells Fargo & Co Del (WFC) Share Value Rose While Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Lowered Stake

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (WFC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 650,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 13.94 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $659.36M, down from 14.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52M shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 28/03/2018 – An $800 billion disconnect between the Fed and Treasury is ballooning in bonds: Wells Fargo; 16/03/2018 – Federal Probe Expands to Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – RBS DEAL POINTS TO LIGHTER TRUMP-ERA FINES FOR WELLS FARGO, UBS; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws UK Primary, Spcl Comm Srvcr Rnkgs On Wells Fargo; 06/05/2018 – Wells Fargo looking to hire 20 managing directors; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Flowers Foods (FLO) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 15,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.28M, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Flowers Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.32. About 734,428 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) by 150,000 shares to 4.34 million shares, valued at $415.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S.A.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 7,380 shares to 23,650 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 5,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FLO’s profit will be $48.65 million for 24.26 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold FLO shares while 87 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 133.48 million shares or 0.42% less from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

