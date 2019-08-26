Southeast Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Its Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Position by $351,750; Holder Alexandria Capital Upped Boeing Co Com (BA) Holding

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,792 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 5,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $358.41. About 2.76 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director; 10/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump as China signals openness; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 18/05/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes on takeoff from Havana airport, casualties reported; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 23,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $69.2. About 249,299 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 6,793 shares to 70,279 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 3,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,820 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 9,395 shares to 26,110 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 106,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).