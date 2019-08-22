Southeast Asset Advisors Has Raised Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Stake by $910,110 as Share Value Rose; Stralem & Co Cut Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding as Share Value Rose

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 134.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 19,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 14,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.91. About 103,241 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,050 shares to 77,395 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 6,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).